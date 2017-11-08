As the great annual spas holiday season opens, enjoy your shopping and celebrating knowing Greater Palm Springs spas are whipping up celebrations and specials to make every face glow, every muscle relax, and every body happy. A few of the most festive this month include:

Palm Springs Yacht Club at Parker Palm Springs has a fresh new decor and layout with new tile in the steam rooms, showers, indoor pool and two Jacuzzis, as well as a new retail shop with Jonathan Adler decor pieces, Parker apparel and selected products from the 100 percent natural Tata Harper Skincare line. On offer this month is the Spa Junkie overnight stay, starting at $249 per night Sunday throughThursday and packaged with a $250 spa credit.

Through December, The Spa at Colony Palms Hotel is offering the 60-minute De-Lightful Massage, a $310 service that employs two therapists working together and using techniques from Shiatsu to deep tissue to gentle Swedish, all aimed at banishing holiday stress and rebalancing the body. Add on the Daycation for $35 per person or $60 per couple and enjoy the pool and surroundings before or after this deep relaxation.