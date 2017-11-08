As the great annual spas holiday season opens, enjoy your shopping and celebrating knowing Greater Palm Springs spas are whipping up celebrations and specials to make every face glow, every muscle relax, and every body happy. A few of the most festive this month include:
Palm Springs Yacht Club at Parker Palm Springs has a fresh new decor and layout with new tile in the steam rooms, showers, indoor pool and two Jacuzzis, as well as a new retail shop with Jonathan Adler decor pieces, Parker apparel and selected products from the 100 percent natural Tata Harper Skincare line. On offer this month is the Spa Junkie overnight stay, starting at $249 per night Sunday throughThursday and packaged with a $250 spa credit.
Through December, The Spa at Colony Palms Hotel is offering the 60-minute De-Lightful Massage, a $310 service that employs two therapists working together and using techniques from Shiatsu to deep tissue to gentle Swedish, all aimed at banishing holiday stress and rebalancing the body. Add on the Daycation for $35 per person or $60 per couple and enjoy the pool and surroundings before or after this deep relaxation.
Spa Esmeralda’s holiday menu at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa runs through the end of the year and features yummy indulgences like the $129 (regular $165) Hot Cocoa Massage using warm cocoa butter, the $139 (regular $175) berry-scented Berries & Bubbly Facial, and the $149 (regular $225) Hot Toddy for the Body—a scrub, wrap and massage. Each service is finished with the matching beverage—hot cocoa, Champagne or non-alcoholic hot toddy. The Holiday Recover Series bundles three 50-minute treatments for $300, a great savings from the regular $525. Included are the Aroma Muscle Massage, Targeted Tightening and Toning body treatment and Restore and Revive Facial. Choose three of the same service or mix in any combination.
Spa La Quinta’s Fall Signature Treatment, available only this month, is the 60-minute Citrus and Spice Pumpkin Pedi, a glow-getting scrub of organic pumpkin, nutrient-rich mud and whipped honey sea salt to exfoliate and a massage with honeysuckle/orange cream to hydrate. The $80 treatment is an upgrade from the standard $75 spa pedicure. For overnight guests, La Quinta Resort & Club has a Spa Getaway overnight package that includes daily breakfast for two, unlimited fitness classes and a daily $200 credit at the spa.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SPA ESMERALDA
The Berries and Bubble Facial at Spa Esmeralda includes micro-current and promises immediate gratification.
The Spa at Palm Mountain Resort’s Mid-Holiday Me Time provides a complimentary eye treatment with any 60-minute facial. Aimed at diminishing the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and discoloration, the treatment used organic ingredients blended in small batches by RainShadow Labs in St. Helena.
resources
Palm Mountain Resort
155 S. Belardo Road, Palm Springs 92262
760-325-1301
palmmountainresort.com
Palm Springs Yacht Club at The Parker Palm Springs
4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92264
760-321-4606
theparkerpalmsprings.com/spa
The Spa at Colony Palms
572 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-969-1800
colonypalmshotel.com/spa
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
44400 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-836-1265
marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
Spa La Quinta at La Quinta Resort & Club
49499 Eisenhower Drive
La Quinta 92253
760-564-4111
laquintaresort.com/spa
The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa
45000 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-341-2200
miramonteresort.com