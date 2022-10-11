Spencer’s Restaurant

Named after owner Harold Matzner’s award-winning 110-pound Siberian husky, the restaurant welcomes well-behaved pups on its three patios. Outdoor seating is temperature-controlled, and the terrace is shaded by trees — a scenic atmosphere rivaled only by the sumptuous cuisine. The colossal shrimp cocktail, pan-fried Chilean sea bass, Australian rock lobster tail, center-cut veal chop, and Black Angus ﬁlet mignon are house favorites, but save room for dessert: The banana split is sinfully good, and the 24 Carrot cake is a must.

The extensive wine list, which garnered the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, and craft cocktails from the indoor-outdoor bar complement any meal.