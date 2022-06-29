Hike of the Month: Spitler Peak Trail

If you need to flee the heat, head up to Mountain Center for a walk along the Desert Divide, a ridge connecting several peaks south of Mount San Jacinto. The 12-mile round trip Spitler Peak Trail ascends to about 7,000 feet, offering views of the Coachella Valley to the north.

Incense-cedar, western juniper, white fir, and pines — including foothill, Jeffrey, and sugar — inhabit the top of the divide. Spitler Peak looms above it to the south. At an elevation of 7,440 feet, it’s the fifth highest of the dozen peaks on or near the divide.

Each month, hiking expert Rob Bignell spotlights a Coachella Valley trail. For more outdoor activity ideas, visit palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-outdoors.

