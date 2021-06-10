Splash House returns to Palm Springs in August to celebrate its eighth summer following a one-year absence from the pandemic. After event management announced on the Splash House website it would not be bringing the event back in June, the August comeback features back-to-back weekends, August 13-15 and 20-22.

Set across three resort hotels — Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro — the event guides attendees between bespoke pool areas and iconic stage-facing balconies. It's the perfect blend of day-to-night comforts and day into night dancing, with after hours programming continuing at the Palm Springs Air Museum aside planes under the desert stars. Hotel Packages bundle Splash House festival passes with hotel reservations at one of the three host resorts that are fully taken over by Splash mates with decorated balconies and festive hijinx.

Each summer Splash House continues to evolve its programming with a mix of headliners and rising talent. It’s a place to catch intimate sets from artists before they break, with a history of showcasing acts on the verge like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Gorgon City, Louis The Child, Ekali, Bonobo and Kaytranada before they took center stage globally. Splash House is of course also known for attracting some of electronic’s biggest stars at their peak, with DJs like Duke Dumont, The Blessed Madonna, Hot Since 82, Lane 8, Claude VonStroke, What So Not, and Bonobo playing past editions.

For access to the Splash House On Sale, guests must register at splashhouse.com. On Sale opens at noon June 17. Guests must be 21+ to attend. Passes start at $159; after hours passes start at $60. Hotel packages are available at all host hotels starting at $300 per person.

