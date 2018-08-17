Splash House is where lawyers can dress up as lobsters and physicians cover their bodies in glitter. This is not your typical summer party, but a weekend for people to escape their realities and let their party alter egos run wild.

The most recent edition took place the weekend of August 10 at three Palm Springs hotels — the Saguaro, Renaissance, and Riviera, with an after-hours event at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

DJ’s such as Gorgon City and Louis the Child, who closed out Saturday night’s set at the Renaissance, allowed Splash House guests to enjoy the music while staying cool. The pools are packed in tight with people dancing and lounging on a variety of pool floaties including giant pink flamingos, swans, and even pizza slices.

Many of the attendees book rooms at one of the hotels, decorating their balconies with banners and balloons saying “Taco About a Party” and “Here for a good time!” reminiscent of a kid’s themed birthday party.

Splash House is one of the best pool parties in the desert, not only for the big-name dance and DJ line ups they curate but for the fun-lovin’ and free spirited vibe the festival team aims to cultivate. It is refreshing to come to Splash House, jump in the pool, let your inner-club kid out on the dance floor and just have a good time.

Thanks Splash House for another epic summer weekend in Palm Springs.

We’ll be waiting…