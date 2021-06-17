Cool by the Pool

Splash House can live with being called a name-dropper. The Palm Springs celebration of music by the pool, set to run over a pair of consecutive August weekends at three hotels, recently released their lineups. Tickets go on sale at noon June 17.

Weekend I, set for Aug. 13-15, welcomes some of modern house’s biggest stars to the party like Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet super-duo Get Real, Australian forerunner Dom Dolla, French 4/4 anthemist Shiba San, Tool Room’s Mark Knight, and the illustrious Moon Boots (DJ Set). The next generation will be in full force too with Detroit’s DJ Holographic, Eskuche, Dateless, Lubelski, Sohmi, and more carrying the torch. The bill is also topped by multi-genre stylings from TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, Seb Wildblood, Poolside (DJ Set), and a Tycho DJ Set.