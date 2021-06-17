Cool by the Pool

Splash House has a full lineup of acts for back-to-back weekends of music by the pool in August.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY SPLASH HOUSE
Splash House can live with being called a name-dropper. The Palm Springs celebration of music by the pool, set to run over a pair of consecutive August weekends at three hotels, recently released their lineups. Tickets go on sale at noon June 17.
Weekend I, set for Aug. 13-15, welcomes some of modern house’s biggest stars to the party like Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet super-duo Get Real, Australian forerunner Dom Dolla, French 4/4 anthemist Shiba San, Tool Room’s Mark Knight, and the illustrious Moon Boots (DJ Set). The next generation will be in full force too with Detroit’s DJ Holographic, Eskuche, Dateless, Lubelski, Sohmi, and more carrying the torch. The bill is also topped by multi-genre stylings from TOKiMONSTA, Whethan, Seb Wildblood, Poolside (DJ Set), and a Tycho DJ Set.
Splash House programming will include After Hours shows at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
Set across three resort hotels - Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro - the event guides attendees between bespoke pool areas and iconic stage-facing balconies. It's the perfect blend of comfort and day into night dancing, with After Hours programming continuing at the Palm Springs Air Museum aside planes under the desert stars. Hotel packages bundle Splash House festival passes with hotel reservations at one of the three host resorts.
Weekend II, set for Aug. 20-22, digs just as deep with dance luminaries like Camelphat, Gorgon City, Bob Moses (Club Set) and Yotto taking center stage. Indie crossover idols SG Lewis (DJ Set), The Brothers Macklovitch, San Holo, and Surf Mesa, while global house capitalizes on the poolside energy with genre leaders Bontan, Sonny Fodera, Toni Varga, Clyde P b2b Tim Baresko and more. Some of underground dance’s most prized acts round out the weekend including Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), Galcher Lustwerk and Kim Ann Foxman.
At the Palm Springs Air Museum , Splash House has Weekend I talents including Lane 8, Green Velvet, and Mason Maynard, followed by a Weekend II triumph with MK, Cloonee, and a special guest.
For access to the Splash House On Sale, register at splashhouse.com. Guests must be 21+ to attend. Passes start at $159; After Hours passes start at $60. Hotel packages available at all host hotels starting at $300 per person.
Weekend I Lineup: Aug. 13-15
Andre Power
Blossom
Dateless
DJ Holographic
Dom Dolla
Eskuche
Get Real
Green Velvet***
Hannah Fernando
Jared Jackson
Josh Butler
Lady Bee
Lane 8***
Lubelski
Mark Knight
Martin Ikin b2b Illyus & Barrientos
Mason Maynard***
Mild Minds
Monki
Monte Booker
Moon Boots (DJ Set)
Poolside (DJ Set)
Sad Money
Seb Wildblood
Shiba San
Sohmi
TOKiMONSTA
Troy Kurtz
Tycho DJ Set
Whethan
***After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum
Weekend Two Lineup: Aug. 20-22
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Bontan
CamelPhat
Cloonee***
Clyde P b2b Tim Baresko
CRi
FERNET
Ferreck Dawn
Galcher Lustwerk
GOJ!RA
Gorgon City
Kim Ann Foxman
Kronika
Life on Planets
Luttrell
Mercer
MK***
PAX
Rossy
San Holo
SG Lewis (DJ Set)
Sonny Fodera
Surf Mesa
The Brothers Macklovitch
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
Toni Varga
Tsu Nami
Vincent
Yotto
Yula
***After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum