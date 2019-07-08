An Awakening of the Senses

Ignorance is not bliss. This is the unofficial theme of Spring Awakening, a musical with book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik. Based on a teen-angst tragedy written by German dramatist Frank Wedekind in the last decade of the 1800s and first staged in Berlin in 1906, the show was a reaction to the sexual repression of the nineteenth century, telling the story of teenagers discovering their own sexuality and how a lack of accurate information can lead to calamity.

The show opens with a young woman, Wendla, bemoaning the fact that her mother insists on keeping her in the dark on certain issues, including where babies come from. (When pressed, her mother tells her that conception occurs when you love your husband with all your heart.)

We then meet a group of boys in a Latin class. One of the students, a nervous nelly named Moritz, laments a similar lack of information. He’s been having sexy dreams, which he thinks is a bad thing. When his friend Melchior, who has learned about sexuality from books, tries to set him right, Moritz is embarrassed and asks that the information be written down instead.