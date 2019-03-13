Palm Springs began to flourish as a spring break destination after World War II. The lack of a beach was no big deal. For decades, water balloons and squirt guns kept the co-eds cool as they caroused downtown along Palm Canyon Drive.

But in March 1986, things got ugly. Harmless water toys were replaced with large water coolers that revelers dumped into cars held up in the traffic jam. Men jumped into truck beds and ripped off women’s tops. They threw rocks. One of the few police officers on scene was briefly knocked out by a beer-bottle blow to the head. Law enforcement demanded that partiers disperse or prepare for arrest. They took approximately 120 people into custody.

In the ensuing years, the city clamped down to de-fun the event. Sidewalk boozing and G-strings were outlawed; even stepping off the curb could result in a citation for being a pedestrian in the roadway. In 1987, police issued more than 4,500 tickets.