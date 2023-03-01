Born to Be Wild: Spring Fashions Bring a Welcome Hit of Whimsy

Resort living heats up when svelte silhouettes and sultry cutouts collide with a whimsical dose of texture.

But first, chores. Anine Bing dress, available at House of Lolo; Ruthie Davis “Phoebe” stilettos; vintage jewelry, available at Mitchells Palm Springs; vintage sunglasses, available at Cabana Eyewear at The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five.
 

PHOTOGRAPHY BY SAM SPENCE
STYLING BY NEIL COHEN
HAIR BY LISA-MARIE POWELL
MAKEUP BY ELAYNA BACHMAN
Fueling up for afternoon of mischief in an Aknvas “Olive” dress, available at Saks Fifth Avenue. Photographed at King’s Highway at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.
Alice + Olivia dress, available at Saks Fifth Avenue; earrings, available at Chrissy’s on El Paseo. Photographed  at King’s Highway at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club.
Adolfo Sanchez Los Angeles faux fur coat, by custom order; 1961 Cadillac Series 62 courtesy of Chris Menrad.

Sabine Luise upcycled trench coat, available at Atelier Sabine Luise Palm Springs; Joe’s Jeans gold jeans, available at Saks Fifth Avenue; camisole, available at Chrissy’s on El Paseo; stylist’s own shoes. Photographed at Nature’s Health Food & Café. 
Looking for adventure, in whatever comes her way. Staud knit dress, available at Saks Fifth Avenue; stylist’s own necklace.
Pellone sequin slip dress, available at Summer Colony Living; stylist's own tights.

Aknvas fringe tank sweater, available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Bec + Bridge pan, available at House of Lolo; Ruthie Davis "Phoebe" stilettos.
Alice + Olivia blazer, available at Saks Fifth Avenue; stylist’s own tights. Photographed at Nature’s Health Food & Café.
