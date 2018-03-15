The arrival of spring, when signs of new growth are all around, is the perfect time to release the old, stuck parts of ourselves and make room for the new. Whether you need a makeover of body, beauty, or spirit (or all three), Greater Palm Springs spas have you covered. Here’s a look at some of the possibilities.

Unwind with Aromatherapy.

Designed to release emotional tensions, increase vitality, and ground the body, the Rebalance Your Body treatment at Two Bunch Palms ($225 for 90 minutes) uses the power of aromatherapy to help you unwind. While you’re there, soak away additional layers of stress and tension in the resort’s natural hot mineral springs.

760-676-5000; twobunchpalms.com

Go From Keith Richards to Baby Fresh.

Designed for those who live the detox-retox lifestyle, the Face the Music facial at the Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel ($155 for 50 minutes; $205 for 80 minutes) entertains while it rejuvenates. You’ll choose a play list, then listen to it via the massage table’s built-in amp, tapping into the therapeutic benefits of sound vibration to sooth and relax your body. Meanwhile, you’ll be getting a facial with hydrating organic products sure to bring a glow to even the most party-worn skin.

760-969-6665; hrhpalmsprings.com