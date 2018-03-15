The arrival of spring, when signs of new growth are all around, is the perfect time to release the old, stuck parts of ourselves and make room for the new. Whether you need a makeover of body, beauty, or spirit (or all three), Greater Palm Springs spas have you covered. Here’s a look at some of the possibilities.
Unwind with Aromatherapy.
Designed to release emotional tensions, increase vitality, and ground the body, the Rebalance Your Body treatment at Two Bunch Palms ($225 for 90 minutes) uses the power of aromatherapy to help you unwind. While you’re there, soak away additional layers of stress and tension in the resort’s natural hot mineral springs.
760-676-5000; twobunchpalms.com
Go From Keith Richards to Baby Fresh.
Designed for those who live the detox-retox lifestyle, the Face the Music facial at the Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel ($155 for 50 minutes; $205 for 80 minutes) entertains while it rejuvenates. You’ll choose a play list, then listen to it via the massage table’s built-in amp, tapping into the therapeutic benefits of sound vibration to sooth and relax your body. Meanwhile, you’ll be getting a facial with hydrating organic products sure to bring a glow to even the most party-worn skin.
760-969-6665; hrhpalmsprings.com
Go Luxe, and Get Glowing.
Get away from it all and make a day of it at The Spa at Ritz-Carlton, The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. Be sure to arrive well ahead of your treatment to enjoy the spa’s sumptuous outdoor relaxation lounge and plunge pools, and then head into your Detoxifying Glow body treatment ($230 for 70 minutes) already in a state of bliss. The treatment begins with a full-body detoxifying salt and oil exfoliation to slough off dead skin cells; impurities are then washed away under the steady, waterfall-like stream of a Vichy shower. Next, your body receives an application of deeply nourishing body butter that will leave it refreshed and renewed. This could be the definition of Zen.
760-202-6170; ritzcarlton.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE RITZ-CARLTON RANCHO MIRAGE
Dare to Dream … of a New You.
There’s nothing like a good, deep sleep to rejuvenate every cell in your body, and the Serena Sleep treatment at Agua Serena Spa at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa ($210 for 80 minutes) delivers just that. Including a cocoon body wrap and utilizing a rhythmic-flow touch and marma point therapy, which balances the vital life flow at the places where muscles, veins, ligaments, bones, and joints connect, the treatment lulls your cells into sweet submission. To enter into even deeper states of Nirvana, take advantage of the spa’s spring specials and book an add-on Floatation Therapy session. As you float womblike in total darkness and silence in mineral-rich water, your brain will go into realms so far out there, there’s a chance you might not even remember your name.
760-776-1234; hyatt.com
Soak in Some Moonlight.
If you’d like to find out what a little moonlight can do, check out the Good Vibrations room package at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa ($424 per person per night, not including tax, through May 31). In addition to two day passes to the Spa at Desert Springs and two berry smoothies at the spa bistro, the package includes everything you need for a moonlight-filled evening — and more. You’ll receive a Moon Bathing Picnic Set, which includes a linen blanket, a crystal chakra set with a beginner’s guide to crystals, and two Honeyed Herb cocktails. Plus, you’ll be able to navigate the skies with a complimentary download of the Starlight AR app. You’ll also get the Gong Bath app to practice an ancient form of Asian therapy in which a “sound bath” immerses the body in healing frequencies.
760-341-2211; marriott.com
Be Berry,
Berry Good.
Sometimes, the skin needs an extra-deep cleaning. Be good to yourself (and your pores) and book the Blueberry and Volcanic Clay Facial, a Sunstone Spa spring treatment special at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa ($145 for 50 minutes).
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SUNSTONE SPA
This pampering treatment isn’t messing around: It uses a stem cell and peptide mask infused with a blueberry-and-vanilla antioxidant blend. To extract impurities while keeping the skin’s moisture barrier intact, the facial also taps into the natural wonders of bentonite clay. Youthful, radiant, revitalized skin will be yours.
760-202-2121; hotwatercasino.com