Springtime Is the Best Time to Visit Greater Palm Springs’ Gardens

While our own backyard oases, with their sparkling pools and manicured lawns, may satisfy the itch to be outdoors, there’s no better place to see signs of spring than your local green space. You’ll encounter spectacular wildflowers on trails around the Coachella Valley, but if you’re not up for a hike, these botanical gardens also offer a serene escape from the bustle.

Shields Date Garden

Indio

Visitors love the restaurant and date-themed souvenirs and treats at Shields’ gift shop, and the garden path that winds through a series of biblical statues is a beautiful scene come spring. The walkway ventures through the 17-acre date farm, featuring citrus trees and a central pond with a fountain. Entry to the garden is $5 per person and free for kids 12 and under. A self-guided tour map with audio commentary about the scenes is available online.

Moorten Botanical Garden

Palm Springs

Covering only an acre, Moorten Botanical Garden might be easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. Established in 1955, this privately owned arboretum is a “living museum of desert lore,” says Carolyn Moorten, co-owner with her husband, Clark, who grew up on the property that his parents founded. The couple live on-site in the Mediterranean-style Moorten family home, sometimes referred to as Cactus Castle. “While there is always something in bloom,” Carolyn says, “spring is our prime blooming season. We feature over 3,000 varieties of cacti, succulents, plants, and trees.” Entry to the garden is $5 for adults, $2 for kids age 15 and under, and free for children under 5.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Palm Desert

More than 1,400 plant species native to the world’s arid regions call The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens home. The conservation-focused zoo was one of the first entities to practice “immersion” gardening (growing and grouping plants by specific geographic regions). From African ocotillo to Mexican bird of paradise, the cactuses, trees, and flowers in these gardens seem quite happy that they call the Colorado Desert home. Entry to The Living Desert is $29.95 per person and free for kids under 3.

Anza-Borrego Botanic Garden

Borrego Springs

Near the visitor’s center at the entrance of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Anza-Borrego Botanic Garden provides an ideal home for desert agave, which only blooms once in its lifetime, and other native species, including California fan palms, cholla and barrel cactus, mesquite trees, and palo verde. This time of year, you’ll wander among wildflowers, birds, and butterflies. Follow the easy 1.5-mile loop around Elephant Tree Trail to glimpse a rare Sonoran Desert elephant tree. Entry to the park is $10 per vehicle per day.