Got Your Back

Songwriters Night kicks off The Warburton on Feb. 24 on teh tennis lawn at JW Marriott Desert Springs. Songwriters tell the stories behind the songs.
The 12th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, known as The Warburton, returns to the desert February 24-27 – with all evening events being held outdoors out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic. The Warburton raises awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Approximately 75 stars, songwriters, and rock legends join golfers and other attendees for an annual weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events benefiting St. Jude. The music events were held virtually in 2021 during the pandemic, raising $1.8 million – bringing the total raised by The Warburton for St. Jude to over $18 million in 12 years. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like The Warburton help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food
Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton – best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld as well as the star of the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, the voice of Joe on Family Guy and numerous roles in movies like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick and Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove as well as Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – brings together his celebrity friends to highlight a star-studded weekend in the desert that benefits the kids of St. Jude.
Songwriters Night, Feb. 24, Tennis Lawn of the JW Marriott Desert Springs: This year’s featured songwriters include Lee Thomas Miller, whose credits include svene No. 1 country hits such as “The Impossible” and “The World” performed by by Brad Paisley, and Trace Adkins hit, “You’re Gonna Miss This” for Trace Adkins; Eric Paslay, who has written
Rheneypalooza Jam, Feb. 25, Tennis Lawn of the JW Marriott Desert Springs: The Rheneypalooza Jam is named for event co-founder and Board Chairman, Clarke Rheney, and has been a quick sell-out in recent years because of its unique line-up of Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers and other legends who perform their hits. The line-up of artists performing in this year’s Rheneypalooza Jam joining the talented house band, SIXWIRE, include Alice Cooper, Mike Mills (R.E.M), Mickey Thomas (lead singer of Starship), Steve Augeri (formerly of Journey), Wally Palmar (lead singer of The Romantics), Al Paris of Kool & the Gang, Ed Roland (lead singer of Collective Soul), Scott Stapp (lead singer of Creed), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (formerly of Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers), Matt Shafer (aka Uncle Kracker) and country star Phil Vassar. Surprise guests are expected, as well. Tickets are $200 per person.
Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 within the past 48 hours. There will be onsite testing available as well.
