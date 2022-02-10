Got Your Back

The 12th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament, known as The Warburton, returns to the desert February 24-27 – with all evening events being held outdoors out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic. The Warburton raises awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Approximately 75 stars, songwriters, and rock legends join golfers and other attendees for an annual weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events benefiting St. Jude. The music events were held virtually in 2021 during the pandemic, raising $1.8 million – bringing the total raised by The Warburton for St. Jude to over $18 million in 12 years. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like The Warburton help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food

Tournament host, actor Patrick Warburton – best known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld as well as the star of the syndicated sitcom Rules of Engagement, the voice of Joe on Family Guy and numerous roles in movies like Ted and Ted 2, The Tick and Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove as well as Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – brings together his celebrity friends to highlight a star-studded weekend in the desert that benefits the kids of St. Jude.