Model Students

Teach your children well, and they’ll be capable of great things one day — or at least great miniature things right now. That’s a guiding philosophy of Palm Springs Modern Committee, a nonprofit devoted to the preservation of modernist desert architecture that has spearheaded a curriculum at St. Theresa Catholic School that culminates in the creation of scaled models of some of the Coachella Valley’s most iconic structures.

Linda Patton-Hiatt, the school’s sixth grade instructor, says all 30 students in her class build a model. But their architecture education actually begins three years earlier when PS ModCom Education Committee members visit with a presentation showcasing the historical significance of many local buildings. In fifth grade, students take a field trip to visit some of Palm Springs’ most significant homes and structures, and in sixth grade, they select a home or building for their model and research the architect who designed them.

It’s at this time that committee member David Webb, an artist who specializes in architectural models, delivers building materials and teaches the students about scale. Throughout the next few months, the students make their own painstakingly detailed miniature replicas of their favorite structures, such as the Palm Springs Art Museum, The Saguaro Palm Springs, Tramway gas station, and their own school.

“It’s so rewarding,” says Robert Imber, a founding member of the Education Committee. “These young people are already starting to think in architectural vernacular.”