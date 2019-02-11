“Modern Primitive”, a documentary short film by Minx Films about acclaimed sculptor Stan Bitters, will screen Feb. 16 at The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five in Palm Springs during Modernism Week 2019. The artist will be in attendance, and a number of pieces of his work will be on display.

Stan Bitters’ career as California’s pioneer of environmental ceramics has spanned more than six decades. He studied art at Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles. At that time the Otis ceramics department was under the direction of deconstructionist ceramist Peter Voulkos. Bitters then attended UCLA, graduating in 1959 with a degree in painting.

After graduation, he became artist-in-residence at the Hans Sumpf Co. in Madera, where he was given complete creative freedom. It was during this time that some of his most iconic pieces were created. His work was also included in the famed Pasadena Art Museum’s California Design exhibits Eight (1962), Nine (1965), and Ten (1968). He struck out on his own in 1965, and in 1976 he authored his cult favorite book Environmental Ceramics about his artistic process.