Sky Watch: Bright Starry Nights

Of the 50 brightest stars in the night sky, nine never rise above our southern horizon, and four are so close to that horizon that they are usually behind mountains. However, of the remaining 37 stars, 26 can be seen high in the Coachella Valley sky at the same time.

In fact, if you look up at midnight on Jan. 10 or around 10 p.m. on Jan. 22, you’ll be able to spot them without the moon’s illumination affecting much of your view. With the brightest planets out of the way, it’s also the perfect time to glimpse constellations.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org.

• READ NEXT: Check Out Previous Sky Watch Posts.