While a nori-wrapped “sushi-rito” topped with an artistic drizzle of Sriracha mayo may get you more Instagram likes, your foodie soul aches for the simple life. You know, the days when people donned smoking jackets for a thoughtful and perfectly prepared meal of good old steak and potatoes. The desert is still a hot spot for authentic steakhouses that pride themselves in quality ingredients and service. With all the new restaurants popping up in the desert, these mainstay establishments have raised the bar on the fine dining game. The days of supping, old-school meat-and-taters style, are alive and thriving in the Coachella Valley — and these are just the places to satisfy that classic craving.

Prime Chop House at Jackalope Ranch, Indio

Owner Lee Morcus grew up around cattle and a butcher shop and trained chef Juan Femat on all things meat. “Our emphasis on premium quality starts with the cattle,” says Femat, who has been with Chop House’s parent Kaiser Restaurant Group for more than 17 years. “Select breeding combines Hereford and Black Angus with Charolais, with traced and tracked bloodlines [and] sustainable ranching practices that emphasize the health of the cattle. This includes open grazing and ethical treatment and diet.” Arrive with an appetite and order the sizzling 36-ounce tomahawk chop with a side of Yukon Gold whipped potatoes made with European butter and sour cream.

