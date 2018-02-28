The Steinway Society of Riverside County held its 16th annual Doctor’s Concert under the tent at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells.

Ruth Moir, founder and chairman of the board of the Steinway Society, welcomed 250 guests, and Susan Stein served as emcee for the afternoon’s luncheon and concert.

After lunch, five local physicians entertained with piano and classical guitar selections that brought the audience to their feet.

A highlight of the afternoon was 12-year-old Emma Erickson’s solo performance of Mendelssohn’s “Rondo Capriccioso Op. 14.”.

Film and TV star Gavin MacLeod presented Dr. Anthony Basinelli with the inaugural Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation Award. The Barker Foundation funds educational programs for children.

The Doc Reid Project completed the afternoon’s concert and included Moir as a surprise performer, on the guitar. Jimmie “Doc” Reid has been honing his craft for more than 50 years, playing in blues bands from Florida to California.

The Steinway Society provides free, interactive music education classes, performance programs, and competitions for 35,000 local children in Riverside County.

Steinway Society of Riverside County

P.O. Box 3015

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-341-4130

steinwayriverside.org