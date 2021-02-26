A Sense of Place

A neon yellow roadrunner illuminates the entryway at Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage. Like a lot of the wares available at this eclectic boutique, the light fixture was fabricated by an artisan based in California. Storeowner Stella Adena custom-ordered it for the shop from Lisa Schulte of Nights of Neon to commemorate one year in business this past November. It wasn’t the year she expected, to be sure, but she made the most of it — aligning with area artists, promoting craftspeople with interesting stories, and cultivating community through the lockdown.

In a society where mass production rules, it can be easy to forget that somebody (or some entity) benefits every time we buy something. That could be a major corporation, or it could be an independent maker from your neighborhood. “I wanted to tell that story so the consumer can understand the value and really celebrate the craftsmanship,” Adena says. “The vendors and artisans I work with are not only creating big, beautiful things, but they’re doing it in a sustainable, culturally significant way.”

The Ohio native, who has lived in the Coachella Valley for a decade, cut her tastemaking teeth in Manhattan. However, her foray into merchandising was anything but ordinary. Adena studied economics and Japanese at Princeton University and worked in investment banking before moving to Silicon Valley in the early 2000s to become a senior analyst with LookSmart, a Google competitor.

“I left work one day, and I knew it wasn’t what I wanted,” she recalls. “I was wandering downtown San Francisco, and I saw a sign for Academy of Art. I went in.”