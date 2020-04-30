Light, Land, and Legend

There’s a photograph in Palm Springs Art Museum’s new online exhibition that shows a 22-year-old Stephen H. Willard stranded on a dirt path in the desert, surrounded by creosote bushes and changing a shredded tire on his vehicle. It was shot in 1917, before automobiles had demountable rims, and demonstrates the lengths he’d go, with the weight of his C.P. Goerz 8×10 Format Bellows Camera, to capture the most compelling images of the desert in its most dramatic light.

An Illinois native who grew up in Corona, Willard began making the 68-mile trip to Palm Springs in 1914 — a teenager with a camera given to him by his father, a dentist, who opened the youngster’s eyes to nature and inspired a lifelong career. After high school, Willard briefly enrolled at Pomona College and served a year as an army photographer in France during World War I. Discharged in 1919, he returned to Palm Springs and published the booklet The Desert of Palms, met (in Idyllwild) and married Beatrice Armstrong, and settled in town.

For the next couple of decades, he traveled by car and burro to remote areas of the Colorado and the Mojave deserts, amassing a prodigious body of images. In the process, he became an unlikely pioneer and promoter of Palm Springs — a legacy showcased in the web-based exhibition Stephen H. Willard Photography, at psmuseum.org.