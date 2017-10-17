Since childhood, Stephen Monkarsh has had an active imagination and unwavering belief in making his dreams come true — no matter the challenges. With this “can do” attitude, Stephen created Just Fabulous, the popular gift boutique and book store in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. Celebrating the shop’s 10-year anniversary, he reflects upon the genesis of his vision.

Stephen started visiting the desert when he was 5 years old. “Palm Springs is a special place,” he says. “I love the beautiful landscape, especially watching the shadows cast by the sunrise on the mountains. Growing up in L.A., I especially appreciate the village atmosphere and less frenzied pace of life here.”

In January 2007, he discovered a space for lease next to Koffi and immediately thought it would be perfect for a boutique where locals and visitors could enjoy his unique sense of style and joie de vivre. “There were many naysayers who told me it was crazy to open a new store during the Recession, but I knew it would be a success.”

Voted “Best of the Best” by Palm Springs Life readers, Just Fabulous offers a unique mélange of gifts, coffee table books, greeting cards, home décor, and limited-edition artwork. The boutique hosts numerous celebrity book signings too. “If you’re not feeling fabulous when you enter the store, you will when you leave.”

Monkarsh credits his loyal clientele and excellent customer service for the boutique’s success. “I curate every item in the store — but my staff deserve credit for their hard work and dedication too. I could not do it alone and am truly grateful that I was able to make my dream come true!”