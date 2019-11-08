The Casual Chef

Although he’s been running in big restaurant circles since 1999, Wambach is from far more humble beginnings. “My grandfather was a butcher in Park Slope, Brooklyn,” he relates. They also had a general store where, Wambach recalls, he stocked cans for them. “My other grandfather,” he says, “grew up on a farm that had chickens and supplied eggs to Hudson Valley.” He describes himself as a casual guy, and what’s more casual than Palm Springs? When the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs hotel made him an offer, he packed away his winter clothes and headed west.

He didn’t know it at the time, but Palm Springs has a magical way of helping manifest your true self. Dreams tucked away in pipes all those years ago suddenly present themselves as reality. IT professionals are now working musicians, lawyers become restaurateurs, advertising people start theater companies, and celebrated chefs quit their corporate jobs and open their own businesses. For Wambach it was private chef services; he calls it SMW Inspire.

“We’re a little company, but everything we make is from scratch. We’re taking the same principles that we used for five-star hotels or Michelin-starred restaurants and the knowledge gained from our travels, and we’re focusing on cooking custom meals in people’s homes. And I think that there’s nothing,” he corrects himself, “well, there’s a few things more personal, but I think that if people get the chance to choose custom meals…I can access just about anything. I can pull truffles from Australia, Lefse from Norway. I can recreate a Dover Sole recipe you had 10 years ago at the 21 Club, whatever it may be, I can duplicate that. We can make those foods from those memories happen for people. That’s something we do great.”