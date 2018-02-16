The much anticipated annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Gala began well before the more than 1,200 guests entered the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Guests were welcomed with an opportunity to talk fashion and pose for photos on the Fashion Week El Paseo/Chase Fashion Experience red carpet or opt for interviews on the VIP red carpet. Fashionistas were encouraged to dress in various themes that related to current fashion trends. The result of these two options created long red carpet lines and lots of meeting, greeting, and congeniality among the guests.

After a cocktail hour and silent auction, guests moved into the main ballroom with colored sequin table coverings that created a pleasant competition with the multicolored (and often sequined) dinner jackets worn by the hip male guests. Female guests kept up the pace with everything from lace to lurex and lots of lycra.

It was guaranteed to be an upbeat evening for the Desert AIDS Project’s annual gala.

This year’s 100 Women Award went to Dr. Shuba Kerkar, who has been working with clients of Desert AIDS Project for more than 25 years. She is a founding member of the 100 Women Charitable Foundation, which provides assistance to women and children with HIV/AIDS.

The Partners for Life Award went to Tony Marchese, who is a co-producer, with Palm Springs Life magazine, of the Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival. Marchese is also the owner of Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs and co-owner of AC3 Restaurant and Bar in Palm Desert. Marchese’s Palm Springs restaurant has been a consistent contributor to Desert AIDS Project and other charitable causes.

Desert AIDS Project CEO David Brinkman told guests that “in just 24 months, DAP has gone from serving 2,300 to more than 4,500 clients a year. That’s almost doubled the demand on our resources. With more than 51 percent of Coachella Valley residents living in poverty … it’s estimated that some 40,000 people living in our service area remain without access to health care.” Unlike reports from past years, Brinkman stated that nearly half of their new patients don’t have HIV.

Because of this incredible growth, DAP is planning to expand its campus and community outreach by launching a $20 million dollar capital campaign. Special thanks went to John Rock, who passed away recently and left a $2 million gift to Desert AIDS Project. Desert AIDS Project Board member Kyle Mudd and his husband, Louis Smith, also donated $3 million to the campaign.

Headliner En Vogue was the next treat of the evening, and guests created their own “mosh pit” as they moved close to the stage. The after-party featured entertainment by Thelma Houston.

Desert AIDS Project

1695 N. Sunrise Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-323-2118

desertaidsproject.org