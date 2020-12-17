Just Like in the Movies

Situated on 1/2 acre and covering more than 4,000 square feet, this Palm Springs home in the historic Movie Colony neighborhood is all about spacious living.

Looking through the large window in the living room, you immediately get the big picture…literally. In front of you are the towering San Jacinto mountains thanks to dynamic unobstructed south/west views. Nine-foot ceilings and walls of glass give the home its indoor/outdoor flow and perfectly complement the remodeled saltwater pool, spa, oversized lounge loggia, fire pit, and exquisitely landscaped grounds.

