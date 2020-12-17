Just Like in the Movies

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICE
Situated on 1/2 acre and covering more than 4,000 square feet, this Palm Springs home in the historic Movie Colony neighborhood is all about spacious living.
Looking through the large window in the living room, you immediately get the big picture…literally. In front of you are the towering San Jacinto mountains thanks to dynamic unobstructed south/west views. Nine-foot ceilings and walls of glass give the home its indoor/outdoor flow and perfectly complement the remodeled saltwater pool, spa, oversized lounge loggia, fire pit, and exquisitely landscaped grounds.
As you enter electric gates to access the Movie Colony house, you follow a path through the front courtyard featuring a tranquility pond and into a modern contemporary estate. The kitchen has been remodeled along with the six bathrooms. Discover the luxurious master retreat that has its own access to the backyard. In addition, see the restful seating area fireplace and an extensive spa-like bathroom. Find an upgraded bath plus mountain views in the guest suite, while a second bedroom/den takes you to the cozy great room and gourmet kitchen
A detached guest house is perfect in these times when extra space comes in handy with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and two bathrooms that easily sleeps a family of four.
Listing price: 2,595,000
1170 E. Paseo, Palm Springs
Steve Hannegan
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
Louise Hampton Team
2905 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
760-285-4645
steve@louisehampton.com