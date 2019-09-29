Two For The Road

Comedy mastermind Groucho Marx once quipped: “When you’re in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, ‘Damn, that was fun.’”

It’s easy to picture Steve Martin and Martin Short in such a scenario. The duo have been collaborating off and on for more than 30 years, making them one of comedy’s most inventive partners in crime alongside Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner, and more recently Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The enterprising gents bring their “Now You See Them — Now You Don’t Tour” to Fantasy Springs Oct. 5. It’s as nuanced and highly energized as you might expect — a mix of playful banter and inquiry here; some storytelling and music there. Actually, the show features Martin’s band, Steep Canyon Rangers, which has released four chart-topping banjo music albums and happily took home a 2010 Grammy Award.

“We’re both professional musicians,” Martin notes. “Marty is a great singer, he’s been on Broadway and may have received a Tony.”

“I was nominated twice,” Short immediately interjects. “But I lost to some hack.”

And so it goes, a spitfire conversation between two friends.

The Backstory: Martin and Short met on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in the latter half of the 1970s. Martin had already found fame in the comedy world with an Emmy for writing (The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour) and four comedy albums — 1977’s Let’s Get Small was a gut-busting endeavor, selling 4 million copies and winning two Grammy Awards. Short also had collected Emmy for writing for SCTV. Like Martin, his appearances on SNL fueled his growing popularity.

And then came the comedy film, Three Amigos, in which the two starred.

“It was pretty immediate,” Martin says of their friendship. “You know, in show business, you don’t know if you’re going to see a person again, because you could be doing different projects. We got tied together.”

“We made a concerted effort to see each other,” Short chimes in. “You do have to make a choice like, ‘I don’t want to lose that person,’ and I think we both felt that. But good friendships are good with anyone whether you’re a comedian, or in show business or a dentist.”

“Yeah, but you only like being friends with celebrities, right?” Martin interjects.

Short laughs. “That is true. If you’re not famous you can’t really get near me and I have people that make sure that doesn’t happen.”