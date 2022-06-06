A modern, minimalist bungalow was Steve McQueen’s first Palm Springs pad, before he retreated up the Southridge mountainside. It was small, but not too small, and just close enough to the open desert that he could go shoot his gun there without any flack.

Set in Racquet Club Estates, the home was designed by architects Dan Palmer and William Krisel and built in 1960 by the Alexander Construction Company, the same year McQueen filmed The Magnificent Seven. It has been said that he made the purchase using income from his first major roles.