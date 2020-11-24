“The King of Cool”

Was this a book you had in mind or did it just come together on its own?

I started seeing a lot of these other McQueen books that would come out one or two a year, and they would just be retreads of the same old information. I kept thinking, “Wouldn’t it be interesting if Steve McQueen were allowed to tell his story in his own way, strictly in his own words with no biographer doing the narrative, and just allowing the reader to take in his words and read these quotes chronologically as he said them so that they could get a better insight into the man?” Then it took six years just to put it all together.

Where did you pull the quotes from, and which McQueen quotes resonated with you?

The sources came from every place. I’ve done so much research on him, and I’ve just collected it over the years, and I put it away in boxes. What I did was I underlined every quote that I ever came across. Then I started typing it in and putting it together in a way that made sense.

The first quote appeals to the journalist in me. The quote is, “There’s nothing in the world I don’t want to know.” He said that because he was referring to the movie industry. He said, “I want to learn every aspect of this film industry.” For example, he studied how the cinematographer would light. He would study how the editor would cut films. He studied the distribution end so that he could get the best deal possible for himself. That quote comes from that reference. I just love that idea that he wasn’t a guy that was just going to be an actor, and then just tell his agent to get him the best deal possible. He wanted to know how everything worked. The second quote appeals to the cynic in me. A reporter asked him, “What has success done for you?” His quote was, “What has success done for me? Hmm. I seem to have a lot more friends.”

That’s classic.

Yeah. There was a touch of cynicism with him because he was always wondering what people wanted from him and why they made such a fuss over him, because he was a kid out of reform school. Now he’s in Hollywood and everybody wants to powder his nose, and it made him very, very paranoid.