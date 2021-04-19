Music is in the Air

Steve Poltz has never stayed in one place for very long.

“I used to travel from performance to performance,” says POLtz, who moved to Palm Springs in the fourth grade and stayed through high school. “I was always on the move. I've been a nomad. I always used to be on the go, catching a flight, renting a car, sleeping in hotels or staying at somebody's house. I usually played like 180 shows a year, here in the U.S. going to Australia and up north to Canada.”

The pandemic changed that lifestyle in a heartbeat.

“It was a learning experience for me,” he says. “I had to learn to just chill out. I am very fortunate that I was able to do that. I am not complaining, because I think of all the people who had no choice and had to go to work. They were putting themselves in harms way. I wasn't an essential worker, I was the least essential worker. I was just playing music. I cooked a lot of meals, went on walks every day, and re-calibrated myself.”

This weekend, Poltz comes home to play back-to-back dates with Tom Freund at the Joshua Tree Music Spring Festival, April 23-24, in a smaller version of itself due to the pandemic. The outdoor concert kicks off a series of more to follow in May featuring Diggin Dirt (May 21-22), Con Brio (May 28-29), and Las Cafeteras (May 30).