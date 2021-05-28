Bury your Head

Still, Patrick’s avoidance of unnecessary human contact proved coincidental, as Rowley finished writing the novel as news of COVID-19 became public. “There’s a bit of kismet that the book accidentally speaks to this past year.”

Although Rowley, an uncle to five, hesitates to describe the book as autobiographical, he did glean events from his own life, including the death of his best friend from college. “Patrick is a slightly heightened version of me,” he shares. “Not having kids myself, I’ve always thought of them as little adults, and that’s where a lot of the book’s humor comes from.”

He drew further inspiration from Patrick Dennis’ 1955 classic novel Auntie Mame, which was adapted into the much-loved movie three years later. “It got me thinking about so many closeted writers who, instead of being able to write authentic queer characters, had to disguise them as bawdy women, which the gay community has come to embrace, but they were stand-ins,” Rowley says. “The idea of being able to reclaim a role as it might have been intended if society had been more open was irresistible.”

Rowley’s life has had its own circuitous journey. Born and raised in Portland, Maine, he attended Boston’s esteemed Emerson College, where he studied film. He arrived in L.A. the day after the 1994 Northridge earthquake to pursue a career as a screenwriter. “I had a modicum of success,” he recalls. “You can have a long career as a screenwriter without ever having anything made.”