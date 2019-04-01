Still Time to See the Wildflowers

Throughout the month of April, you can take in free tours of the “Super Bloom” of wildflowers from the Sky’s The Limit Observatory and Nature Center’s Wildflower Discovery Days in Twentynine Palms.

The tours happen every Tuesday starting April 2 throughout the month. The center’s botanist, Darrell Shade, will lead the tours featuring more than 50 different wildflowers that have blossomed from the wet winter.

Website: skysthelimit29.org

• See related story: 13 Desert Detours to Visit in Greater Palm Springs

If you don’t mind spending a few bucks, Joshua Tree National Park offers Wildflower Weekend Photography Workshops that include two nights B&B lodgings in Joshua Tree. The workshops, priced at $499 per photographer, are offered weekends in April and May, but three are already sold out. Mid-week workshops are also available to schedule by contacting the park.

Website: joshuatree.guide/photography-workshops

Here is what else we found:

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park offers its last tour April 3. The five-hour tour costs $150 for adults and $95 for children 12 years and younger in a military-style vehicle. The five-hour tour includes lunch. Private tours are also available, ranging from 2.5 to 8 hours.

Website: californiaoverland.com

While Desert Adventures Red Jeep Tours doesn’t specifically list a wildflowers tour, many of their adventures will take you out to where they can be viewed. And there is a San Andreas Fault Sunset Jeep Tour that immerses you in the natural desert landscape.

Website: red-jeep.com

Self-guided tours

The Friends of Desert Mountains offer these trails for seeing the wildflowers locally. Be sure to dress appropriately, wear the right footwear, and take plenty of water.

• See related story: 35 Things to Do in April

• Coachella Valley Preserve, which is open this month but will close May 1 for 30 days. Call 760-343-1234 with questions.

coachellavalleypreserve.org

• Santa Rose and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center in Palm Desert.

blm.gov

• La Quinta Cove to Lake Trail in La Quinta.

fs.usda.gov/wps

• Lykken Trail in Palm Springs. About a mile or two into the trail, you’ll hit “Vista Point” where you can see desert sunflowers.

alltrails.com

• East Indio Hills Badlands in Indio.

alltrails.com