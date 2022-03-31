Gay Identical Twins Are Continuing the Legacy of Dolly, Jane, and Lily

Identical twins Gary and Larry Lane have adored Dolly Parton since listening to her music during childhood in North Carolina. So much in fact, that they directed 2011’s award-winning Hollywood to Dollywood, which followed their journey to meet their idol and present a script they had written for her.

Their latest project, Still Working 9 to 5, is also a testament to Parton and her 1980 women empowerment comedy, 9 to 5, that costarred Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who also co-produced. The film, directed by the late Colin Higgins, was a massive hit upon release and Parton’s theme song became an Academy Award-nominated anthem for the working class. The story continues to resonate, having been translated into a long-running TV sitcom, a Broadway musical, and rumors of a sequel have also endured.

The new documentary, which Gary co-directed with Camille Hardman (Larry executive produced), offers both an entertaining and informative deep dive into the making of the classic comedy and its legacy. It also offers an insightful examination of the second wave of feminism and the women’s fight for equal pay in the decades that led up to the filming of 9 to 5 and features interviews with the stars, as well as many of the key figures in the women’s movement. Still Working 9 to 5 will screen at Palm Springs’ American Documentary and Animation Film Festival at 7 p.m. April 9 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Expect special guests.

Gary Lane shares the twins’ journey creating the film with Dolly, Jane, and Lily and playing with Leslie Jordan in the desert.