Has anyone actually ever found a lump of coal in their stocking on Christmas morning? Certainly, everyone has experienced stocking stuffers designed to “stuff” rather than delight: large pieces of fruit, a collection of used pens from the hallway desk, a three-pack of tube socks.

There’s no excuse for substitute or subpar stuffers. No, you don’t have to hit World Market on Christmas Eve (although it’s not the worst fallback position). Throw a silver dollar any direction in this valley and you’re bound to hit a bauble or tchotchke. This will get you started on your stocking stuffers:

First, everyone needs a chrome and Bakelite jigger to measure the perfect cocktail. How about this 1930s piece of art deco barware? It’s functional art and a steal at $32. Choose from a curated presentation of cocktail strainers and accessories, $15 to $35. Dazzles, 1035 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-1446

Did somebody say “vintage Gucci?” Tie up a treasure with a bold silk Gucci tie for him, $68. For her: Try a faux vintage Hermès neck scarf in blue and gold or a silk red-and-black pattern. $48 to $78. The Frippery, 664 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-699-5365; thefrippery.com

Sate a sugar jones with a 1-pound gift of blond dates from the historic Shields Date Gardens. At just $7.50, they’re perfect. Or pick up a bountiful gift of 3-pound Organic Super Jumbo Royal Medjool Dates, $42.25. Shields Date Gardens, 80225 Highway 111, Indio. 760-347-0996; shieldsdategarden.com

Small dimensions make a big statement with luminous vintage paperweights. Go for a clear glass obelisk with green lily florals, $12. Or opt for one of the vintage feline friends that float inside a glass, $15. Sunny Dunes Antique Mall, 507 E. Sunny Dunes Road, Palm Springs. 760-325-2700; sdantiquemall@gmail.com

Classic shaving accoutrements are having a revival. Help your guy groom with the Lemon Full Size Kit with Genuine Badger Brush, $95, which includes everything from shaving cream to after-shave balm. Add the Lexington Collection 5 Blade Razor, delivering a serious shave from a technologically advanced manual razor, $125. The Art of Shaving, 73545 El Paseo, Palm Desert. 760-862-1930; theartofshaving.com

Delight vintage enthusiasts with an accessory that doubles as a conversation piece. Snag a Whiting & Davis deco-inspired gold-mesh purse to add shine to an evening out, $45. Victoria’s Attic Antique Mall, 69930 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage; 798 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-202-4500; victoriasatticantiques.com

Give the gift of flower power. The color-saturated pin inventory at Route 66 West is a dream come true for collectors. A couple favorites include a fuchsia stone-encrusted acrylic flower, $65, and a 1960s turquoise flower, $99. Add a peach-toned metal flower that would’ve flipped Doris Day’s skirt, $55. Route 66 West, 465 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 518-281-2517; route66antiques@gmail.com

If money is no object, splurge with signature style. Go for the Montblanc Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Ballpoint Pen, fashioned in a rich shade of red, $680. For a low-key option, get the Montblanc M Ultra Black Ballpoint Pen, $400. Montblanc, Desert Hills Premium Outlets, 48400 Seminole Drive, Ste. 144, Cabazon. 951-797-5550; montblanc.com