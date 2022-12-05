Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Dec. 5–11

Paul McDonald Li’l Big Band: Dec. 8

Vocalists Jay Jackson and Hope Diamond join Paul McDonald’s 10-piece band at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs for soulful songs with holiday spirit.

Thunder From Down Under: Dec. 9

Say g’day to Australia’s hottest hunks. This male revue’s chiseled charmers delight audience members at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage with interactive dance routines.

The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal: Dec. 9

Pink Martini vocalist Storm Large nearly quit music in 2002, but she picked up the mic again at the urging of friends in Portland. See the feisty cabaret artist at the McCallum Theatre.

Young Einstein: Dec. 9

This all-vinyl DJ set at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs finds influence in Young Einstein’s love of funk, hip hop, and soul.

Do Not Remove Label: Dec. 9–11

Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs presents the world premiere of Jerome Elliot Moskowitz’s holiday play, which centers around mother and son Tammy and Tommy as they face an ill-timed visit from the FBI during Hanukkah.

Official Latino Film and Arts Festival: Dec. 9–11

This three-day festival, now in its eight year, is the first to focus primarily on U.S. Latinx filmmakers. Over 100 films showcasing more than 200 Latinx actors will be shown at the Annenberg Theater at Palm Springs Art Museum. (The majority of films will be presented in English.) The weekend also features a closing reception and will culminate with an awards ceremony in the theater.

White Christmas: Dec. 9–23

A song-and-dance duo follow a pair of singing sisters to snowy Vermont in this romantic musical version of the 1954 classic film. Hum along at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio.

CluedUpp: Alice in Wonderland: Dec. 10

Chase curious clues across a topsy-turvy version of Indio in this virtual game inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Grab a few of your favorite people to play, navigating the city with a smart phone app.

Cheap Trick: Dec. 10

The fervor that rock band Cheap Trick caused in Japan in 1978 has been compared to Beatlemania. The “I Want You to Want Me” singers perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Home for the Holidays: Dec. 10

Head to the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater at Rancho Mirage Community Park for the city’s kickoff event of the holiday season, an open-air production featuring talented local entertainers and musicians from Desert Theatricals.

Light Up for Love Community Candlelight Vigil: Dec. 10

Local nonprofit Ronnie’s House for Hope stands by its mission to provide free grief support for community members with this evening of remembrance at Palm Desert Civic Center Park.

Margaritaville Run: Dec. 10

Sprint or stroll toward the finish line in this charity 5K at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, where you’ll find Jimmy Buffet–themed swag and a post-run concert.

Second Saturdays: Dec. 10

This free concert series in downtown Indio happens in a safe, fenced-in “outdoor living room” off Smurr Street, Miles Avenue, and Indio Boulevard. Enjoy family activities, local food and craft beer vendors, and two featured bands: Tom Kenny & The Hi Seas and Salton City Surf Club. Bring your own lawn chairs.

See Santa at The River: Dec. 10

Old St. Nick and his elves will touch down at The River at Rancho Mirage from 3 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon photo-op, a raffle supporting Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, and a DJ.

Yoga With a Ranger: Dec. 10

A Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument ranger leads a beginner-friendly flow filled with tree- and animal-inspired poses at the visitor center.

Stars: A Galaxy of Song: Dec. 10–11

Modern Men: Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus brings a musical repertoire inspired by the stars to Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs. Expect numbers from such composers as Morton Lauridsen, Carol Bayer Sager, David Dickau.

The TEN Tenors: Dec. 10–11

Australian classical-crossover supergroup The TEN Tenors returns to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert for a holiday show with fun twists on favorites like “Feliz Navidad” and “Winter Wonderland,” all sung in gorgeous 10-part harmonies.

HAPPENING ALL WEEK

Ben Steele: Through Dec. 9

Everyday objects meld with the fantastical worlds of films like The Wizard of Oz in Ben Steele’s exhibition at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.

José Sarria Pop-Up Museum: Through Dec. 14

Palm Springs’ Welwood Murray Memorial Library celebrates the 100th birthday of the late drag queen and activist José Sarria with documentary screenings and an exhibition.

David Dornan: Through Dec. 16

Stop by Coda Gallery in Palm Desert to browse David Dornan’s photorealistic paintings of flowers, oilcans, and other subjects, which take on new depth under his observant eye.

Gonzo Mundane: Through Dec. 18

Check out Matt Wesson’s knack for capturing the strangeness and charm of life in photos in his exhibition at Compound Yucca Valley.

Palm Springs Getaway: Through Dec. 18

It’s always sunny in Palm Springs! Local actors portray beloved icons and celebrities from the city’s history in this high-energy musical at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.

Holiday Squares Pop-Up Store: Through Dec. 23

Shop for every art lover on your list at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert, where the Artists Council vends 8-inch canvases, ceramics, and other gifts.