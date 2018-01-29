When I imagine the origin of the Studebaker Avanti, I envision a room filled with swirling smoke. Not just because those were the times — and perhaps I’ve watched too many episodes of Mad Men — but because the clouds of silvery haze and fog add a certain mysticism to something that has since become legendary.

The Avanti was a car that seemed to emerge from thin air, as though a magician conjured it with the snap of his fingers.

In a way, that’s exactly what happened.