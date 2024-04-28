Studio JBD Designers Share a Look Inside Their Palm Springs Home

Who knew a high-profile client roster could have a downside? “We work with a lot of private clients and celebrities, so, sadly, we can’t showcase much of our work,” says James Houston of Studio JBD, co-owned with his husband, Brian McGrory.

Likewise, an air of privacy factored into the couple’s own Palm Springs renovation project they began in early 2022.

Hedges installed around the property provided the structurally and aesthetically challenged midcentury house with the cloistered ambiance of an intimate resort. Their escape-from-L.A. retreat lets them entertain guests and soak up time with family, including their 4-year-old daughter, Dylan Geraldine (the “D” in the firm’s name).