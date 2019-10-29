silverrock resort

Best of the Best 2019: La Quinta

A roundup of locals' favorite spots in La Quinta.

Derrik Lang Attractions, Current Guide, Restaurants, Shopping

silverrock resort

Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences in Greater Palm Springs for our annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition.  View the full list city by city at palmspringslife.com/best-of-the-best.

STAY

BOUTIQUE HOTEL
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
thechateau.com

HOTEL / RESORT, WEDDING VENUE
La Quinta Resort & Club
laquintaresort.com

VACATION RENTAL
Coachella Luxury Rentals
coachellaluxuryrentals.com

TASTE

ALFRESCO DINING, CATERER, PIZZA, SPORTS BAR
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

BARBEQUE
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
dickeys.com

BREAKFAST
Louise’s Pantry
louisespantry.com

BURGER
Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island
bobbysdetroitconeyisland.com

CHINESE
Canton Bistro
eatcantonbistro.com

COFFEEHOUSE
Old Town Coffee Company
oldtownlaquinta.com

CONTINENTAL, ROMANTIC DINING
Lavender Bistro
lavenderbistro.com

CRAFT COCKTAIL
Enzo’s Bistro and Bar
enzosbistroandbar.com

FRENCH
La Brasserie Bistro & Bar
labrasserielaquinta.com

ITALIAN
Chapelli’s Italian Restaurant
chapellisrestaurant.com

JAPANESE
Okura Robata
okurasushi.com

MEXICAN
Casa Mendoza
casamendozagrillandbar.weebly.com

SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Market Grill
fishermans.com

STEAKHOUSE
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
lgsprimesteakhouse.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH
Broken Yolk Cafe
thebrokenyolkcafe.com

THAI
My Thai
mythailq.com

SHOPS + SERVICES

BIKE RENTAL
Old Town Peddler
oldtownpeddler.com
Pedego Electric Bikes
pedegoelectricbikes.com

CONSIGNMENT / RETAIL
Encore Consign + Design
encorelq.com
Finder’s Thrift
findersthrift.com

GYM / HEALTH CLUB
Evolve Yoga
e-volveyoga.com

HAIR SALON
Alankara Salon
alankarasalon.com

VETERNARIAN
VCA Hospitals
vcahospitals.com

enzosbistrolaquinta

PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL

Enzo’s Bistro and Bar

EXPLORE

ATTRACTION, EVENT
La Quinta Arts Festival
lqaf.com

HIKING TRAIL
La Quinta Cove City Trails
playinlaquinta.com

LIVE MUSIC
Sandbar
cunardsandbar.com

MUSEUM
La Quinta Museum
playinlaquinta.com/art-culture/la-quinta-museum

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
SilverRock Resort
silverrock.org

laquintacovetrails

PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL

La Quinta Cove

• READ NEXT: Discover Best of the Best 2019 for Palm Springs.

Posts You Might Like: