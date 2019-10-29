Best of the Best 2019: La Quinta

Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences in Greater Palm Springs for our annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition. View the full list city by city at palmspringslife.com/best-of-the-best.
STAY
BOUTIQUE HOTEL
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
thechateau.com
HOTEL / RESORT, WEDDING VENUE
La Quinta Resort & Club
laquintaresort.com
VACATION RENTAL
Coachella Luxury Rentals
coachellaluxuryrentals.com
TASTE
ALFRESCO DINING, CATERER, PIZZA, SPORTS BAR
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
stuftpizzabarandgrill.com
BARBEQUE
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
dickeys.com
BREAKFAST
Louise’s Pantry
louisespantry.com
BURGER
Bobby’s Detroit Coney Island
bobbysdetroitconeyisland.com
CHINESE
Canton Bistro
eatcantonbistro.com
COFFEEHOUSE
Old Town Coffee Company
oldtownlaquinta.com
CONTINENTAL, ROMANTIC DINING
Lavender Bistro
lavenderbistro.com
CRAFT COCKTAIL
Enzo’s Bistro and Bar
enzosbistroandbar.com
FRENCH
La Brasserie Bistro & Bar
labrasserielaquinta.com
ITALIAN
Chapelli’s Italian Restaurant
chapellisrestaurant.com
JAPANESE
Okura Robata
okurasushi.com
MEXICAN
Casa Mendoza
casamendozagrillandbar.weebly.com
SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Market Grill
fishermans.com
STEAKHOUSE
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
lgsprimesteakhouse.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH
Broken Yolk Cafe
thebrokenyolkcafe.com
THAI
My Thai
mythailq.com
SHOPS + SERVICES
BIKE RENTAL
Old Town Peddler
oldtownpeddler.com
Pedego Electric Bikes
pedegoelectricbikes.com
CONSIGNMENT / RETAIL
Encore Consign + Design
encorelq.com
Finder’s Thrift
findersthrift.com
GYM / HEALTH CLUB
Evolve Yoga
e-volveyoga.com
HAIR SALON
Alankara Salon
alankarasalon.com
VETERNARIAN
VCA Hospitals
vcahospitals.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Enzo’s Bistro and Bar
EXPLORE
ATTRACTION, EVENT
La Quinta Arts Festival
lqaf.com
HIKING TRAIL
La Quinta Cove City Trails
playinlaquinta.com
LIVE MUSIC
Sandbar
cunardsandbar.com
MUSEUM
La Quinta Museum
playinlaquinta.com/art-culture/la-quinta-museum
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
SilverRock Resort
silverrock.org
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
La Quinta Cove