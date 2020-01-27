Straight to the Point

Moorten Botanical Garden

Chances are you’ve seen a photo of this iconic Palm Springs nursery on Instagram thanks to their one of a kind “cactarium,” but it’s more than just a photo op. Clark Moorten and his team help visitors pick out the perfect plants — even for those lacking green thumbs.

1701 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, moortenbotanicalgarden.com



Cactus Mart

For a truly unique experience finding a prickly new friend, take a trip to the High Desert and dig your own tiny cactus for less than a buck at this Yucca Valley institution. With just the right amount of love, care, and light, the little guys will eventually grow to full-size cacti.

49889 Twentynine Palms Hwy., Yucca Valley, cactusmart.com



Palo Verde Nursery

On the north end of Palm Springs, create a custom succulent arrangement at this hidden gem by picking out a pot then populating it with such wildly named plants as kalanchoe tomentosa (donkey ears), haworthia fasciata (zebra plant), and faucaria tigrina (tiger jaws). Oh my!

2393 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, aloverdegardens.com

