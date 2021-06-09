A Reward for Being a Foodie

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the digital Summer Eats Pass to help support Coachella Valley restaurants, while also providing deals and offerings to the community and visitors.

Each time diners use the pass to check in to a local eatery, they become eligible for a weekly drawing to win a $50 gift card to a local restaurant. To unlock the savings, guests can download a free mobile pass to access exclusive offers from Greater Palm Springs restaurants. Offers range from special prix fixe menus to free items with purchases.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer the Summer Eats Pass to encourage the community and visitors to help support our local restaurant scene and even encourage exploration of new favorites,” says Davis Meyer, director of partnership. “Despite a challenging year for the restaurant industry, Greater Palm Springs offers a rich and diverse culinary scene with a variety of new offerings available for people to experience this summer.”

Participating restaurants include Blue Coyote Grill, Heirloom Craft Kitchen, Johannes, Azure Palm Cafe and more. For those looking to take advantage of the region’s latest openings in Palm Springs, pay a visit to Boozehounds, a dog-friendly dining concept, Bar Cecil, a swanky lounge paying homage to bon vivant Cecil Beaton, and 1501 Uptown, a classic American gastro pub.

Visit explore.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com.

