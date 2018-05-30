Cotton-candy sunsets and pools that feel like bath water. It’s summer in Greater Palm Springs, and for many people that means one thing: sloth mode. Soak it all up (the margaritas and the vitamin D, that is) in a private cabana with your squad. Then duck into the locals’ favorite haunts to cool off.
stay
Holiday House
The team behind the hip Sparrows Lodge in Palm Springs and Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells renovated this 28-room hotel, built in 1951. And oh, is it cool. The lobby is filled with artworks by the likes of John Baldessari, David Hockney, and Roy Lichtenstein, all centered around an indoor-outdoor tiled bar inspired by Gio Ponti. The guest rooms — adults only, bien sûr, and no TVs — are situated around a lovely pool and communal fire pit. Fried Chicken Fridays at hotel restaurant The Pantry are a local fave.
Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
Find immediate relief from the heat in a relaxed resort atmosphere that radiates nothing but good vibes. The pool features a sandy beach area to lounge on as well as a central bar, encircled by waterfalls, that serves satisfying adult sips. Don’t forget to check out the spa, fitness area, and stellar dining options.
Riviera Palm Springs
With a history as a hot spot for Hollywood’s elite beginning in the 1950s (Elvis Presley and his band often sought refuge and practiced here while on the road), the Riviera maintains its California cool with a refined yet playful environment overflowing with geometric patterns and general glam. Play lawn games between dips in the pool.
taste
Tack Room Tavern
This Old West–style saloon is a modern-day stomping ground for area musicians and polo players. Located at the Empire Polo Club, the bar serves typical party appetizers like potato skins and chips and salsa and generous portions of protein — from baby-back ribs with house-made barbecue sauce to filets with bordelaise and potatoes.
Trio Restaurant
Locals pack this colorful Uptown Design District hot spot all day long, dining beneath artwork by Shag, sipping martinis at the bar, and savoring a menu focused on Midwestern comfort food prepared with California flair.
Dead or Alive
There’s no sign outside, but you’ll know you’ve arrived when you spot the small orange light hanging out front. It’s a mesmerizing underground drinking experience, from the miniature flashlights used to read the single-page menu (it’s dark inside!) to the frozen ceramic beer glasses. With only 21 seats and a thoughtful selection of wine and craft beer, Dead or Alive has risen to the top of the valley’s speakeasy scene.
Ernest Coffee / Bootlegger Tiki
Named after the “founding father” of Tiki bars, Ernest Raymond Beaumont Gantt, this chill coffeehouse beckons with Stumptown beans. Sister bar Bootlegger Tiki shares the patio and offers a late-night island escape in the form of rum, fruit, flowers, and ambient mood lighting.
The Hood Bar & Pizza
A desert-punk dive bar with frequent live shows ranging from metal to folk-pop, The Hood is a regular stop on the valley pub crawl, with a convivial patio.
explore
Desert Adventures
Red Jeep Tours
The guides of Desert Adventures Red Jeep Tours are trained in the flora, fauna, history, culture, and geology of the desert landscape, so feel free to inquire if the tree you’re standing under is Prosopis pubescens or Prosopis velutina (screwbean mesquite or velvet mesquite, respectively). Traverse the desert hills by Jeep at sunrise, test the Fates with an excursion along the San Andreas Fault, or go later for stargazing — there’s really no better way to explore.
shop
Destination PSP
Paying homage to trendy Greater Palm Springs — think poolside leisure, endless sun, and bottomless Tom Collinses — this downtown shop is an ideal stop for cool collectibles and souvenirs that echo the area’s vibe. Shelves are stocked with coffee-table books, modern barware and décor, and trinkets like Parker Palm Springs pins and miniature midcentury houses. The owners also design items for many local business and charity events, such as Modernism Week and the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Q & A
Cesar Olvera
Bartender at Reservoir at Arrive Palm Springs
Olvera mixes craft drinks poolside at this modern-chic hotel bar, open brunch through dinner.
Favorite cocktail to drink poolside?
We have a really great Caipirinha that people love to sip on during the day. It’s a classic Brazilian cocktail made with the sugarcane-based spirit Cachaça. It’s really refreshing.
What’s your go-to ingredient for summer?
I love working with things from the kitchen, ingredients the chef is already using that we can get inspired by. Right now we have a cocktail called Celery & Basil. We use fresh Thai basil and celery leaves and mix it with gin and tonic. The celery and basil provide a floral approach to the drink.
Best liquor to keep on hand during hot months?
You can’t go wrong with gin. If you have gin on your shelf, you’re already set up for success. It’s so versatile, and there are so many different kinds now — dry gins, herbal gins, and they’re starting to come up with spiced gins. You can make everything from a Bloody Mary to a Southside with lime and mint to a simple gin and tonic.
