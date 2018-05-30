Cesar Olvera

Bartender at Reservoir at Arrive Palm Springs

Olvera mixes craft drinks poolside at this modern-chic hotel bar, open brunch through dinner.

Favorite cocktail to drink poolside?

We have a really great Caipirinha that people love to sip on during the day. It’s a classic Brazilian cocktail made with the sugarcane-based spirit Cachaça. It’s really refreshing.

What’s your go-to ingredient for summer?

I love working with things from the kitchen, ingredients the chef is already using that we can get inspired by. Right now we have a cocktail called Celery & Basil. We use fresh Thai basil and celery leaves and mix it with gin and tonic. The celery and basil provide a floral approach to the drink.

Best liquor to keep on hand during hot months?

You can’t go wrong with gin. If you have gin on your shelf, you’re already set up for success. It’s so versatile, and there are so many different kinds now — dry gins, herbal gins, and they’re starting to come up with spiced gins. You can make everything from a Bloody Mary to a Southside with lime and mint to a simple gin and tonic.

arrivepalmsprings.com