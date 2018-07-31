Summer Hats of Shade

Joie Cirila ginghamp top, Eugenia Kim visor, and Miu Miu tassel sandals, Saks Fifth Avenue; high-waisted bottoms, justfab.com.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY ERIC MICHAEL ROY

Lola Hats rope swing raffia sun hat and Marysia antibes one-piece swimsuit, Saks Fifth Avenue; Kenneth Jay Lane horn and tusk necklaces, Trina Turk.

Jacquemus le grand chapeau bomba straw hat, jacquemus.com;  Marysia harbor island swimsuit, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Lola Hats Straw boater Hat, A.L.C. ali crop top, and Alexander McQueen muse silk scarf, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Lola Hats Espartina lace-grosgrain Raffia Sun Hat, Neiman Marcus;  Ganni pine wrap top, Saks Fifth Avenue; palm print swim bottoms, justfab.com.

Produced by Emily Chavous

Fashion styling by Amy Lu

Beauty by Chelsea Nicole Makeup & Hair

Photographed at The Amado (thedesertcollective.com/ the-amado-property)

