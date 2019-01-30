Sometime after 1906, a strange figure arrived in the desert east of Los Angeles. Seeking an isolated place to settle, he found a lush canyon hidden within the folds of bare, reddish-brown mountains, where a natural spring formed a long winding band of green. Hundreds of palm trees grew along the reed-lined stream, sheathed in thick blond beards of fronds that cascaded to the damp ground. The man set to work gathering palm wood and fronds to build a small hut. Lean, long-haired, and richly bearded himself, this pale-eyed stranger wore homemade sandals and often nothing else. The canyon was home to coyotes, mule deer, quail, and lizards, but he ate no meat. Eventually known as the “Hermit of Palm Canyon,” William Pester had fled civilization to cultivate a solitary Eden. He had come a very long way.

Other than the sound of dry winds in the fronds and the thrumming and chirping of birds, the canyon was enveloped in a profound silence. Away from the muddy banks and cool canopy of shade, a harsh, crystalline sunlight pounded every surface. The jagged horizon of the brown San Jacinto Mountains vibrated against blue sky. At night a million stars blazed. For more than 2,000 years, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians lived in or traveled to such oases to escape the summer heat, which can hit 120 degrees. They gathered water and harvested clusters of black, bead-like fruits from the palms. When Pester arrived on their reservation, he was the only white man among them.

Born Friedrich Wilhelm Pester in a coal-mining town near Leipzig, Germany, in 1885, he left his country around the age of 19 to escape compulsory military service. Pester crossed Europe, the Atlantic, and the United States alone, working as a laborer. We don’t know how he chose this part of California’s deserts, but it offered an alien landscape as different from respectable civic life in Germany as could be imagined. As an early settler recounted, the Mexico-bound train stopped in the middle of the night at the “station,” which consisted of a water tank and a small, white, hand-painted sign that read “Palm Springs.” Pester later told a journalist that he came to California to “study himself with untrammeled nature as his classroom.”