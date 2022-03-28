Ray of Light

A veteran of the beverage industry, part-time Palm Springs resident Arthur Gallego beams with pride for SunDaze, his new line of fermented canned cocktails inspired by pool-time vibes.

How did you come up with the idea for SunDaze?

Interestingly, I met my business partner during the pandemic. We were connected by venture capitalists. He had this formulation for an alcoholic, fermented orange juice, which ended up becoming the foundation for SunDaze. He had a formula but not a brand. That’s where I came in.

What was the idea behind the can design?

SunDaze was really inspired by my time in Palm Springs. There’s something really beautiful about the way light ripples on the water here. The colors on the packaging are also inspired by midcentury architecture. Traditionally, in beverage design, you’d put a splash around a piece of fruit to be your cue that it’s refreshing, but I wanted to do something that was more wild and reminiscent of having a good time.