The Great Tablescape

Meticulously appointed tables at Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s Rancho Mirage estate reflected attention to detail. Guests expected nothing less than perfection. After all, U.S. presidents had appointed the couple to ambassadorships (he to England’s Court of St. James and she as U.S. chief of protocol). So, a sudden reverberation in the Sunnylands dining room one night led to an “eerie silence,” recalls Michael Comerford, the Annenbergs’ longtime house manager.

Decades later, Comerford recalls the incident — when someone in a serving line released a door so quickly it knocked a plate from a butler’s hands — because mishaps were a rarity at Sunnylands and because the fragile porcelain crash-landed on terrazzo.

As the butler doubled back for a replacement dish, guests resumed their reverie. But, as Comerford recounts, when the butler served Leonore Annenberg lunch the next day, she commented, “That was a very expensive accident you had.” She did not fire him, dock his pay for the 24-karat gold-rimmed porcelain, or mention the incident ever again.