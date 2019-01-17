Sunnylands Center & Gardens invites the public to a day of free activities, games, and displays Jan. 27 that focus on the array of birds that can be found on the former Annenberg estate.

The event, Family Day: Celebrating the Birds of Sunnylands, takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is inspired by the exhibition now on display at the Center, Flight Plan: The Birds of Sunnylands, which revealed the devotion of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, Sunnylands’ founders, to the study of birds.

The exhibition is a collection of 52 vibrant images of birdlife at Sunnylands by National Geographic photographer Tim Laman.

On Family Day, guests will be entertained by musicians and the bird puppetry of One Grain of Sand Puppet Theater, a collective of artists, performers, and educators who draw on the traditions of puppetry and mask art to convey stories.