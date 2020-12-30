Lasting Impression: Sunnylands Center & Gardens

If the city of Rancho Mirage is the Playground of Presidents, Sunnylands is its merry-go-round. The palatial 200-acre retreat of the late Walter and Leonore Annenberg has hosted nine U.S. presidents and many other heads of state since the couple completed the pink-walled property in 1966.

After he left office, Dwight D. Eisenhower, a close friend of the Annenbergs, became the first president to go to Sunnylands. Since that time, every commander-in-chief paid a visit to the property except Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, and Donald J. Trump.