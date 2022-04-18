Family Day Returns at Sunnylands

After a two-year pause during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnylands Center & Gardens is reviving its free Family Days with an April 24 celebration of desert birds, bugs, and plant life.

“Family Day: In the Gardens” runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features a variety of activities tied to the ecosystems of the desert, including:

• Guided bird walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with knowledgeable birders. The one-hour walks introduce guests to the many local and migratory bird species in the Sunnylands gardens.

• Opportunities to speak with Master Gardeners from the University of California, Riverside.