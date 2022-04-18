Family Day Returns at Sunnylands

Sunnylands will host a Family Day on April 24 featuring a variety of interactive activities.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY SUNNYLANDS CENTER & GARDENS
After a two-year pause during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnylands Center & Gardens is reviving its free Family Days with an April 24 celebration of desert birds, bugs, and plant life.
“Family Day: In the Gardens” runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features a variety of activities tied to the ecosystems of the desert, including:
• Guided bird walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with knowledgeable birders. The one-hour walks introduce guests to the many local and migratory bird species in the Sunnylands gardens.
• Opportunities to speak with Master Gardeners from the University of California, Riverside.
• The creation of a community mural with artist Tysen Knight that is inspired by the colors and shapes of the desert environment.
• Insect and reptile exploration stations.
• Designing your own Family Day puzzle with environmental educator Tania Marien.
• Building a bee out of recycled materials with the help of the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery.
The public is also welcome to use a variety of toys and games that will be placed on the Great Lawn. Visitors are encouraged to dress for warm weather, bring sun protection, and stay hydrated for a fun and safe family outing.
Following the Family Day, Sunnylands will close for nine days, from April 25 to May 3, to host a retreat in cooperation with the HIV Cure Accelerator in Africa Partnership. The retreat, titled Gene Therapy-Based Cures for HIV and Sickle Cell Disease, will convene approximately 30 global experts in research, clinical, policy, and commercial issues related to the human immunodeficiency virus and sickle cell disease.
The number of retreat participants will require the use of Sunnylands Center as a meeting space. Along with the Center & Gardens’ closure, tours of the Annenberg home will not be available from April 25 to May 3 and wellness programs, such as yoga and tai chi, will not take place during those dates.
