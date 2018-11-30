After an extended weekend in 1974 at Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s estate in Rancho Mirage, the Prince of Wales sent his hosts a glowing thank-you letter.

“Rarely have I enjoyed myself so much or had such a marvelous opportunity to relax completely as I did with you,” Prince Charles wrote in part. “I so enjoyed meeting the Reagans — they were full of charm and great warmth and it was great fun to listen to Mr. Reagan, whether he was being serious or funny. Thank you for introducing him to me. And thank you for so many other things, like asking Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra to come ’round … And also for arranging ‘Anne of a Thousand Days.’ I now know how to deal with Spanish ambassadors ..!”

“Walter and Leonore Annenberg appear to have delighted in bringing their circle of friends together at Sunnylands,” says Anne Rowe, director of collections and exhibitions at Sunnylands Center & Gardens. “They observed not only interesting conversations by diverse minds, but also, I think, important conversations occurred.”

• See related story: Treasured Gifts to the Annenbergs

“Individuals who came to spend time cared about world peace and diplomacy as a solution to problems,” adds Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. “When you listened to the range of discussions at the Annenbergs’ dinner table, what you heard was a global perspective. Their friends included ambassadors from around the globe, and they knew many heads of state.

“The biggest advantage that Sunnylands has,” she continues, “is that it is situated in a stunningly beautiful environment and the home has historical resonance. People coming there know that presidents have been there and made important decisions there — that it is not simply in a beautiful location but has contributed to a global dialog.”