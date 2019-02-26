Break out the lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Sunnylands’ annual Music in the Gardens concert series returns in March with a different musical act performing on the Great Lawn every Sunday.



There are five Sundays in the month this year, meaning five bands will perform free of charge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunnylands Center & Gardens, 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.



Guests are welcome to stroll the gardens as the music plays. Visitors may also bring lawn chairs, blankets, and food and drink, but large coolers, ice chests, grills, and alcohol are not permitted. Smoking and pets are not allowed.



This year, concert attendees will be sharing the Great Lawn with a Desert X art installation, Surrogates, a film about things to be used, in order of appearance, by self or others, for touching upon larger, insidious, or different thing. The piece by Iman Issa, an Egyptian-born artist, will remain on the Great Lawn until April 21.



Performing this year are:



March 3 – The Louie Bluies. Formed three years ago, the Louie Bluies offer an eclectic mix of ragtime, jazz, country, and blues.



March 10 – Barry Baughn Blues Band. A fixture on the Southern California blues circuit, Barry Baughn is the lead guitarist and vocalist.



March 17 – Celtic Quake. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Celtic instruments and pub sing-alongs.



March 24 – Soul Surrender. Singer Tricia Pilkington fronts this soul and rhythm-and-blues act.



March 31 – Jazzgrass. Barnaby Finch, formerly a touring member of Lee Ritenour’s band, is musical director.