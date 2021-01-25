Sustainable Sunnylands

Also reducing this footprint is a water reclamation system, the first of its kind used in the desert. A series of tanks and filters, and an engineered wetland, clean restroom effluent from the 100,000 annual visitors and create gray water that can be used for irrigation. O’Donnell is excited about this circular savings, but only to a certain extent. “It helps to offset the one million gallons a day used for the golf course,” he says wryly.

Keeping the desert out is also one of the functional goals of the Archive Building. The structure houses many items from the Annenberg estate, and includes storage for photography and large and small objects, as well as a restoration space, all of which preserve the Annenbergs’ material legacy and create from-the-vault exhibitions for the public. (Past shows have featured Leonore’s ballgowns, china, and epistolary relationship with Jackie Kennedy.) Because the harsh light and heat of the surrounding environs can be damaging to this ephemera, the goal here is, according to O’Donnell, “about not day-lighting. It’s about keeping light out, except in the main office spaces.”

The final building on the site is more overtly dedicated to taming the desert. It’s an Operations Building for the ground crew. There are cheery break rooms and meeting rooms for the scores of maintenance staff, many of the areas dotted with beverage dispensers given the need for this team to monitor their hydration in the often-harsh desert weather. But the majority of the space is dedicated to a big garage for housing, maintaining, repairing, and storing mechanical equipment. It resembles the display floor at the Eero Saarinen-designed John Deere headquarters in Moline, Illinois, with every manner of earthmover, earth-tamer, and earth-trimmer arrayed under vaulted skylights.