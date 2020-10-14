Take it Outside

As part of its gradual reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnylands Center & Gardens will offer outdoor tours of the historic Annenberg estate beginning in November.
Tours inside the Annenbergs’ midcentury modern home, however, are not being offered at this time to safeguard the health and safety of employees and guests.
The three outdoor tours of the 200-acre estate are:
• Historic Walk – Guests take a leisurely, one-mile walk onto the estate accompanied by a knowledgeable guide. The 60-minute walk focuses on the history of Sunnylands, the Annenbergs, their guests, midcentury modern architecture, and design. Offered Wednesdays through Sundays. $25 per person.
• Landscape Tour – Guests may reserve a tour for as many as six people of their choosing who will take a guided, 45-minute, open-air shuttle ride throughout the grounds of the estate. The tour features Sunnylands’ landscape, outdoor sculpture, nine-hole golf course, and sustainability efforts. Offered Wednesdays through Sundays. $125 per shuttle
• Estate Bird Walk – Guests join an experienced birder for a 90-minute birding walk on the estate, discovering the variety of birds that prompted the Annenbergs to dedicate 25 acres of their land as a sanctuary for resident and migratory birds. Offered Thursdays and Saturdays. $38 per person.
© THE ANNENBERG FOUNDATION TRUST AT SUNNYLAND
Guests on all tours must be at least 10 years old. Guests are required to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth and to maintain a 6-foot distance from members of another party and their guides.
Tours begin on Nov. 11 and depart from Sunnylands Center & Gardens, 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.
Tickets for the Historic Walk are sold in person on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the tour at the Center. Payment is by credit card only.
Tickets for the Landscape Tour and Estate Bird Walk can be purchased only online at sunnylands.org, with tickets for November’s tours going on sale on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. Pacific time.
A $1 processing fee is added to all transactions.
Currently, Sunnylands’ gadens are open to the public free of charge from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Beginning Nov. 4, opening hours will change to 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Sunnylands café will open to outdoor seating. All food and beverages, including lattes and French press coffee, will be packaged as “to go” items that guests can take home or to an outside table on the Sunnylands patio.
For more information, visit sunnylands.org.
