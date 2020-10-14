Take it Outside

As part of its gradual reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnylands Center & Gardens will offer outdoor tours of the historic Annenberg estate beginning in November.

Tours inside the Annenbergs’ midcentury modern home, however, are not being offered at this time to safeguard the health and safety of employees and guests.

The three outdoor tours of the 200-acre estate are:

• Historic Walk – Guests take a leisurely, one-mile walk onto the estate accompanied by a knowledgeable guide. The 60-minute walk focuses on the history of Sunnylands, the Annenbergs, their guests, midcentury modern architecture, and design. Offered Wednesdays through Sundays. $25 per person.

• Landscape Tour – Guests may reserve a tour for as many as six people of their choosing who will take a guided, 45-minute, open-air shuttle ride throughout the grounds of the estate. The tour features Sunnylands’ landscape, outdoor sculpture, nine-hole golf course, and sustainability efforts. Offered Wednesdays through Sundays. $125 per shuttle

• Estate Bird Walk – Guests join an experienced birder for a 90-minute birding walk on the estate, discovering the variety of birds that prompted the Annenbergs to dedicate 25 acres of their land as a sanctuary for resident and migratory birds. Offered Thursdays and Saturdays. $38 per person.