Rub, Scrub, Glow

Whichever you choose, he notes, give yourself the gift of ample time at the spa. Let your treatment become the centerpiece for a leisurely day away from commitments and distractions, reserved solely for your personal refreshment and rejuvenation.

“From the moment you enter Sunstone Spa, the full experience begins,” Spencer says. Pure aromatherapy fills the air as you move from the eucalyptus steam room to the dry sauna, Jacuzzi, and spa pool, enhanced by delicious fruit-infused waters and chilled lavender face cloths. Grounding chairs in the ambient lounge reduce inflammation in the body naturally. Spencer recommends at least 30 to 45 minutes of blissful relaxation in one of the chairs before your service. “The grounding effects are just like being barefoot,” he shares. “That unwinding we all need starts to take place before you even get to the treatment room.”

From there, each of the three most sought-after treatments go well beyond basic spa-style pleasure, layering several types of therapy to provide the most benefits. Which will you order?